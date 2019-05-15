GLENN HUGHES - May UK Dates Rescheduled To November Due To Illness

Glenn Hughes has rescheduled four dates of his ‘Performs Classic Deep Purple Live' May 2019 UK tour. The rescheduled dates are as follows:

November

17 - Salisbury, UK - City Hall

20 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront (venue change from Norwich UEA)

23 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome

29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

Tickets can be booked from www.thegigcartel.com, or by calling the 24hour box office – 8444 780 898

Refunds for customers who've purchased tickets for the above can be made available until Monday, May 27 should they no longer wish to or are unable to attend the rescheduled November dates.

The rescheduled concerts follow the news of Glenn Hughes needing to cancel his May 2019 UK tour dates due to illness. He needs to be treated for an illness that while not life threatening, must be dealt with immediately so that does not become a serious problem. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The shows for Edinburgh, St Albans, Liverpool and Nottingham had to be cancelled. Customers for the cancelled shows have been asked to return to their original point of purchase to request refunds.

The former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the ‘Voice of Rock’, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and the current front man for rock super group Black Country Communion, was scheduled to kick off the second leg of his ‘Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple’ UK Tour at the Holmfirth Picturedrome on Tuesday, May 14.