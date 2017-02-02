GLENN HUGHES’ Mother Passes Away - “I Was Holding Your Hand At Your Bedside For 18 Hours, Mom”

Glenn Hughes has announced the passing of his mother, Sheila Hughes, born on December 1st, 1928. She passed away on February 1st at 7:15 UK time, and is “now with my father William,” says Glenn.

A touching message from Glenn follows:

“I was holding your hand at your bedside for 18 hoursm Mom, and God took you into the light to join our loved ones... Each person in their last breath drops all that they are carrying... Each breath is a little death that can set us free... words cannot describe how deeply sad I am, but I will do as you wish, and stay on tour and be of service.

“Losing you and Dad 9 months apart is massively heartbreaking. For those reading this, please reach out to your loved ones to let them know they are loved.”

Everyone at BraveWords offer our condolences to Glenn at this difficult time.

In other Hughes news, a special event - Glenn Hughes - A Storyteller Session Celebrating Glenn's Life In Music - will be held on February 25th in London, England.

Hosted by Vintage TV’s Nicky Horne, this special event, held at London's historic Cafe de Paris, is a must do for all Glenn Hughes fans and tickets are strictly limited.

Glenn Hughes is the real deal - A true vocal and musical icon of our times.

In 2016, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame based in the US, inducted Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes. This was a culmination of a 40+ years career which saw Glenn leave his indelible mark in several musical endeavours and bands, including Trapeze, Deep Purple, Hughes/Thrall, his collaborations with Gary Moore, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and most recently with Black Country Communion and California Breed.

Singer, bassist, and songwriter Glenn Hughes is a living, breathing embodiment of British rock, and his is a compelling story. Starting out in the 60s with beat combo Finders Keepers, he formed acclaimed funk-rock band Trapeze, then joined Deep Purple at their commercial peak. Flying around the world in the band's own jet, Hughes enthusiastically embraced the rock 'n' roll lifestyle. He played on three Purple albums, including the classic Burn. When Deep Purple split up in 1976, Hughes embarked on a series of solo albums, collaborations, and even a brief, chaotic spell fronting Black Sabbath. Along the way he battled crack addiction and cocaine psychosis, before surviving a clean-up-or-die crisis and recovering to rebuild his solo career. In this special London event hosted by Nicky Horne, Hughes will recount his adventures and misadventures with honesty and humour, bringing us up to date with the reformation of rock supergroup Black Country Communion and his critically acclaimed new album Resonate.

Glenn Hughes is a true original whose music blends hard rock, soul, and funk.

An exciting addition to the evening will be the airing of a new documentary, featuring some never seen before vision that is sure to excite all rock fans... It is historic to say the least!

Tickets at this location.

