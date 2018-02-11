GLENN HUGHES On Being Part Of JOE SATRIANI's New Album What Happens Next - "I Thought He Was Going To Ask Me To Sing"; Video Interview

Legendary bassist / vocalist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) made an appearance at the Reverb booth during the 2018 NAMM tradeshow in Anaheim, California.

David "Gus" Griesinger of Backstage Axxess caught up with Hughes to talk about a variety of topics including his recent contribution to the new Joe Satriani album What Happens Next?

Joe Satriani’s 16th studio album, What Happens Next, debuted at #9 on Billboard’s Top Current Album chart as well as the Top Album Sales Chart. In addition, the album also debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hard Rock Album Chart and at #4 on the Top Rock Album Chart.

This new, instrumentally electrifying album features a power trio of legendary status; Satriani on guitar and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chickenfoot) was originally released on January 12, 2018.

"Cherry Blossoms" from What Happens Next:

"Headrush" from What Happens Next: