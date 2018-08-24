GLENN HUGHES On Chance Of Working Again With DAVID COVERDALE - "I Think That Window Has Closed"

In a new interview with Metal-Rules.com, Glenn Hughes discusses the possibility of working again with his former Deep Purple bandmate David Coverdale.

Asked if he thinks we will ever see a Coverdale/Hughes collaboration, Glenn reveals: "It is very doubtful. David and I attempted a Deep Purple Mark 3 reunion eight years ago when John Lord was still alive, but we couldn’t get Richie Blackmore on the phone. It was difficult to think about how we could continue it without him. Then John passed away. David and I both agree, the only way we think it could be feasible is if it had something to do with Deep Purple. It would appear that time is gone and I’m extremely busy as is David. I think that window has closed. Whatever happens in my life comes from above, so I’m just going to take direction from that."

Hughes recently announced the first time ever availability of concert recording downloads for the first leg of his upcoming US tour of Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live.

