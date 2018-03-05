GLENN HUGHES - Previously Unseen 2017 Video Interview From Cafe De Paris in London

Glenn Hughes undertook a small series of speaking events last year with his friend and radio personality, Nicky Horne. This was the first of the events in London in February 2017 - completely unrehearsed and real. Glenn Hughes covers his time with Deep Purple, Trapeze and BCC; enjoy!

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the ‘Voice of Rock’, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and the current frontman for rock super group Black Country Communion, has announced that he will be performing Deep Purple only material with his “Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live” nationwide UK tour in October 2018.



The nine date tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups. All tickets are priced £27.50 (£30.00).

"I'm excited to be touring the ‘Classic Deep Purple Live’ in the UK this October. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm. We’re also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the UK in October, we’ll be on fire.”

Dates:

October

2 – Bristol – Academy

3 – Leamington – Assembly

5 – Southampton – Engine Rooms

6 – Cardiff – Tramshed

9 – Leeds – University Union

10 – Newcastle – O2 Academy

12 – Glasgow – ABC

13 – Manchester – Academy 2

15 – London – Koko