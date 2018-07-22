GLENN HUGHES - Pro-Shot Footage Of “Mistreated” Live In Sydney

Glenn Hughes started his Classic Deep Purple Live tour in Australia in September 2017, with a cracking band including Jeff Kollman on guitar and Lachy Doley on Keyboards. Check out the first show performance of the classic “Mistreated” below:

Due to a fire at the Glasgow School Of Art, which has affected the O2 ABC Glasgow, the Glenn Hughes Glasgow concert has been moved to the O2 Academy Glasgow on the same date - Friday, October 12th. All original tickets will be valid for the new venue.

Glenn Hughes will be performing Deep Purple only material with his Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live Irish and UK tour in September and October 2018 - for the first time ever in Ireland. Special guests for the UK dates will be Laurence Jones.

The eleven date tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups.

Tickets are available from the 24 HR ticket hotline 08444 780 898 or www.thegigcartel.com for the UK dates and from www.seetickets.com for the Irish dates.

Says Hughes: "I'm excited to be touring the “Classic Deep Purple Live” in Ireland and the UK this September and October. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm. We’re also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the UK in October, we’ll be on fire.”