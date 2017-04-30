GLENN HUGHES Talks About Being Courted By DEEP PURPLE - “I Swear To You I Had No Idea That They Were Checking Me Out”

Glenn Hughes can be seen here at London's iconic Cafe De Paris last February 25th talking about his Trapeze days and how he was eventually snapped up by Deep Purple in 1973. It was a special speaking-only event hosted by Vintage TV's Nicky Horne.

Hughes says about being approached by Deep Purple keyboard legend Jon Lord: “I swear to you I had no idea that they were checking me out.”

Hughes is featured on Deep Purple’s Burn (1974), Stormbringer (1974) and Come Taste the Band (1975) albums.