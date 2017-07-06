GLENN HUGHES To Perform Classic DEEP PURPLE Shows On Australia / New Zealand Tour; Promo Video Streaming
For the first time in 40 years, Glenn Hughes is set to perform full concerts of classic Deep Purple material. Shows are scheduled this September and October in Australia and New Zealand. A video trailer can be found below.
Hughes played his last concert with Deep Purple on March 15th, 1976, at Liverpool's Empire Theatre. On that night, the UK bassist and vocalist walked away from one of history's truly game-changing rock phenomena and never looked back… until now.
Witness one of rock's greatest singers front a mighty handpicked band performing some of Deep Purple's all-time greatest songs with epic rock concert production.
Says Hughes: “I’m incredibly excited to get out there and play tracks like “Burn”, “Mistreated”, “Stormbringer” and “Getting Tighter”, as well as some of those older songs that helped define the genre. With this band, I can assure you of a concert that’ll blow your mind."
Joining Hughes for the shows are Jeff Kollman (guitar), Lachy Doley (keyboards), and Pontus Engborg (drums).
With one of the heaviest repertoires known to rock, and sound and lighting production values befitting the legend, Glenn Hughes' Classic Deep Purple shows are destined to write a new page in rock history.
Tour dates:
September
20 - State Theatre - Sydney, Australia
24 - Perth Concert Hall - Perth, Australia
26 - Horncastle Arena - Christchurch, New Zealand
27 - Michael Fowler Centre - Wellington, New Zealand
29 - Hamer Hall - Melbourne, Australia
October
1 - Qpac Concert Hall - Brisbane, Australia
3 - ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre - Auckland, New Zealand
For more info and pre-sale tickets, visit classicdeeppurplelive.com/.