GLENN HUGHES Weighs In On Singer RONNIE ROMERO - "He Was Certainly A Good Fit For RAINBOW"

With his first solo album in eight years just released and a UK tour to look forward to, Glenn Hughes caught up with Metal Express Radio's Mick Burgess to talk about his album, the tour, the renewed activity with Black Country Communion, and his thoughts on Ritchie Blackmore’s return to rock. An excerpt is available below.

Q: A few months back your old band mate in Deep Purple Ritchie Blackmore returned to his Rock roots with Rainbow for the first time in over 20 years. What did you make of it?

Hughes: "I wasn`t really sure. I`m glad he came back for his own sake and obviously he wanted to make some electric rock music again after so long away, it`s been 20 something years. It was his choice and his choice who he had playing with him. I wished him all the best and have nothing but total respect for him and he knows that. I hope he continues along the road he`s on as his fans want more electric shows from him. All I want for Ritchie is happiness. Although I don`t see him very often I still have good memories of him and it`s all good between us."

Q: You were big friends with Ronnie James Dio and he`s sadly not with us now. Have you heard any of the footage with (new Rainbow singer) Ronnie Romero?

Hughes: "I did. Singing Ronnie`s songs needs a special kind of singer and I think the young chap did a reasonably good job and I think Ritchie may well have found the guy for him. He was certainly a good fit for Rainbow."

Hughes tour schedule is as follows:

January

20 - The Riverside - Newcastle, UK

21 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

23 - The Robin 2 - Bilston, UK

24 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

26 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

27 - O2 Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

29 - Sub 89 - Reading, UK

30 - The Junction - Cambridge, UK

February

1 - The Church - Leeds, UK

2 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK

Hughes new album, Resonate, was released on November 4th. Details below.

Tracklisting:

“Heavy”

“My Town”

“Flow”

“Let It Shine”

“Steady”

“God Of Money”

“How Long”

“When I Fall”

“Landmines”

“Stumble & Go”

“Long Time Gone”

