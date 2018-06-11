GLENN TIPTON Back On Stage With JUDAS PRIEST At Sweden Rock Festival; Video

Guitarist Glenn Tipton, who announced earlier this year that he would be unable to tour with Judas Priest due to complications from Parkinson's Disease, rejoined the band on stage for their encore - "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight" - at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden on Saturday night (June 9th). Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

Judas Priest performs next on Tuesday, June 12th, at Pilsen Homemonitoring (HM) Arena in Pilsen, Czech Republic. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.