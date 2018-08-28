GLENN TIPTON Back On Stage With JUDAS PRIEST In Hamilton, Ontario; Video

Guitarist Glenn Tipton, who announced earlier this year that he would be unable to tour with Judas Priest due to complications from Parkinson's Disease, rejoined the band on stage for their encore - "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law", "No Surrender" and "Living After Midnight" - at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario last night (August 27th). Fan-filmed video from the show can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Firepower"

"Grinder"

"Sinner"

"Lightning Strike"

"Bloodstone"

"Turbo Lover"

"Rising From Ruins"

"Freewheel Burning"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Hell Bent for Leather"

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"Metal Gods"

"Breaking the Law"

"No Surrender"

"Living After Midnight"

Judas Priest performs next on Wednesday, August 29th, at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.