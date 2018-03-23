GLENN TIPTON On His Future Role With JUDAS PRIEST - "It's An Unanswerable Question"

Judas Priest members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, Richie Faulkner and Scott Travis recently joined Volume host David Fricke for a SiriusXM Town Hall. During the chat, Tipton discusses his future in the band, following his announcement that he was unable to tour with Judas Priest in support of their new album Firepower, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Tipton commented: "It's a question that I can't really answer. I'm gonna see how things go. Medication is improving. Each day is different for me - some days, it's worse; some days, it's better. But I didn't want to compromise the best heavy metal band in the world. So, to be on the safe side, Andy (Sneap) is in there now, and what will be will be. And that's all I can say. But I love this band; it's been my life. And maybe I'll do some more writing and recording — maybe even some more touring. It's an unanswerable question, really. It's in the lap of the metal gods."

BraveWords scribe Mark Gromen has checked in with an exclusive update:

"As promised, guitarist Glenn Tipton joined the current incarnation of Judas Priest on stage for the three song encore at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on March 20th. Sadly, he looked thin and frail, despite the good spirits. His replacement, guitarist-turned-producer Andy Sneap was offstage during a juggled finale of 'Metal Gods', 'Breaking The Law' and 'Living After Midnight', giving Tipton the limelight. Overall, the band opted for renewed 'Green Manalishi' over 'Angel' (played throughout the opening week of the North American tour) and both '80s gems 'You've Got Another Thing Comin' and 'Electric Eye' were slotted in the main set as opposed to part of the encore, par usual, to clear the way for Tipton's appearance."

"By now many of you will know I won't be doing the forthcoming Judas Priest tour because of health issues," says Tipton in a personal message posted March 14th at the band's official website.

"I’m so sorry but four years ago I was diagnosed with Parkinson's and was told by my specialist that I had already had it for over ten years - I knew something was wrong with my co-ordination and fluency regarding my playing but I worked around it and battled on - I have good days and bad days but the disease is degenerative and I would never want to compromise the greatest metal band in the world - it was therefore during the last rehearsals I decided to step down and have Andy Sneap fill in - he's a great guy and I'm sure he'll do a great job - I'm sure the band will be as strong as ever.

"I have been overwhelmed by the massive support and love I’ve had from other artists and from fans all over the world and from many friends and metal maniacs out there - it's not the end for me - I’ll still be able to write and record and on good days even join the band on stage for a few songs - with new medication and advances being made who knows what the future holds - but one thing's for sure - it will certainly involve Priest!"

The Judas Priest: Firepower 2018 Tour will wrap up on May 1st in Texas. Support comes from Saxon and Black Star Riders.

Dates:

March

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Photos by Mark Gromen