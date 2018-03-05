GLOOM Debuts "Naught" Lyric Video; Tour Dates Announced With RINGS OF SATURN, NEKROGOBLIKON, ALLEGAEON, And More

Washington, D.C.-based metal band, Gloom, has announced a one-month run of new tour dates in which they will be the openers for Rings Of Saturn, Nekrogoblikon, Allegaeon, Lorna Shore and Entheos. Dates kick off on March 2nd at Club Red in Phoenix, AZ and wrap up on March 30th at the Gas Monkey in Dallas, TX.

"This whole tour package and experience is great! We're only three shows in and two were sold out," says frontman Bill Calomiris. "The crowds are responsive and everyone is really positive about how this bodes for the rest of the tour. Each band on this package brings something fresh to the table. It's not a tour where every band you're going to see is one genre, I think the audience knows that and comes with a more open mind which is really refreshing!"

Gloom has also released a lyric video for their track "Naught", from their latest LP released last year. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

“Fallen”

“Perseus”

“Orbits”

“Cede”

“Coronation”

“Naught”

“1% Empty”

“Appetence Hominae”

“Sub Umbral”

“Them Bones” (cover)

"Naught" lyric video:

“Cede” lyric video:

