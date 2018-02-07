GLORIOR BELLI Announce New Album, Stream New Track

French black metal veterans Glorior Belli have unveiled new details behind the release of their forthcoming album, The Apostates. Their seventh album, The Apostates is the latest and greatest in their canon of disparate black metal. Glorior Belli smashes orthodox black metal rules; honing their pitch-black extremity with sinewy and serpentine heavy rock riffs. The resulting new album proves once again that their left-hand path always travels forward.



The Apostates will see a worldwide release on April 6. Pre-orders for The Apostates are available across various CD and LP formats at the Season Of Mist E-Shop.

Glorior Belli are streaming the first new track off The Apostates titled "Deserters Of Eden". The track, a mix of cold-and-calculated black metal with thunderous rock can be heard via the YouTube clip below:

Regarding the new track, Glorior Belli comment: "Much has happened over the course of our 15 years of existence. Deals have been sealed and broken, notoriety built and destroyed, comradeships fixed and voided. It is a treacherous path, the one that we have chosen. 'Deserters Of Eden' is a song that perfectly illustrates the progression in Glorior Belli's crusade, but not only that. This track also sparks the very first act in the denying of one's faith, a most serious crime, such as an apostate would. This song is dedicated to all of you, who walk a similar path, struggling against bigotry and abuse of all kinds!"



The cover art and tracklisting for The Apostates can be found below:

"Sui Generis"

"Deserters Of Eden"

"The Apostates"

"Bedlam Bedamned"

"Hangin' Crepe"

"Jerkwater Redemption"

"Split Tongues Won't Atone"

"Runaway Charley"

"Rebel Reveries"