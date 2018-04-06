GLORIOR BELLI's The Apostates Album Out Now; Full Audio Stream Available
April 6, 2018, an hour ago
French black metal veterans Glorior Belli have released their seventh album The Apostates, and a full album stream can be found below.
The Apostates is the latest and greatest in Glorior Belli's canon of disparate black metal. Glorior Belli smashes orthodox black metal rules; honing their pitch-black extremity with sinewy and serpentine heavy rock riffs. The resulting new album proves once again that their left-hand path always travels forward.
Orders for are available across various CD and LP formats at the Season Of Mist E-Shop.
Tracklisting:
"Sui Generis"
"Deserters Of Eden"
"The Apostates"
"Bedlam Bedamned"
"Hangin' Crepe"
"Jerkwater Redemption"
"Split Tongues Won't Atone"
"Runaway Charley"
"Rebel Reveries"
Album stream:
(Photo - Neurotica Photography)