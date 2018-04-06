GLORIOR BELLI's The Apostates Album Out Now; Full Audio Stream Available

French black metal veterans Glorior Belli have released their seventh album The Apostates, and a full album stream can be found below.

The Apostates is the latest and greatest in Glorior Belli's canon of disparate black metal. Glorior Belli smashes orthodox black metal rules; honing their pitch-black extremity with sinewy and serpentine heavy rock riffs. The resulting new album proves once again that their left-hand path always travels forward.

Orders for are available across various CD and LP formats at the Season Of Mist E-Shop.

Tracklisting:

"Sui Generis"

"Deserters Of Eden"

"The Apostates"

"Bedlam Bedamned"

"Hangin' Crepe"

"Jerkwater Redemption"

"Split Tongues Won't Atone"

"Runaway Charley"

"Rebel Reveries"

Album stream:

(Photo - Neurotica Photography)