GLORIOR BELLI Streaming New Track "Split Tongues Won't Atone"

"Split Tongues Won't Atone", a track from French black metal veterans Glorior Belli's forthcoming album, The Apostates, is available for streaming below.

Their seventh album, The Apostates, is the latest and greatest in Glorior Belli's canon of disparate black metal. Glorior Belli smashes orthodox black metal rules; honing their pitch-black extremity with sinewy and serpentine heavy rock riffs. The resulting new album proves once again that their left-hand path always travels forward.

The Apostates will see a worldwide release on April 6th. Pre-orders for are available across various CD and LP formats at the Season Of Mist E-Shop.

Tracklisting:

"Sui Generis"

"Deserters Of Eden"

"The Apostates"

"Bedlam Bedamned"

"Hangin' Crepe"

"Jerkwater Redemption"

"Split Tongues Won't Atone"

"Runaway Charley"

"Rebel Reveries"

"Split Tongues Won't Atone":

"Deserters Of Eden":

(Photo - Neurotica Photography)