GLORYFUL Debut "Void Of Tomorrow" Lyric Video
January 7, 2019, an hour ago
Less than two weeks to go until Gloryful release their new album, Cult Of Sedna, on
January 18th via Massacre Records. The band has released a third single, "Void Of Tomorrow", which is accompanied by a lyric video that can be seen below:
The cover art and tracklisting for Cult Of Sedna are as follows:
“Cult Of Sedna”
“The Oath”
“Brothers In Arms”
“Void Of Tomorrow”
“The Hunt”
“True ‘Til Death”
“When The Union Calls On Me”
“Desert Stranger”
“My Sacrifice”
“Sinners & Saints”
“Into The Next Chapter”
"Brothers In Arms":
“The Hunt”: