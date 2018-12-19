GLORYFUL Streaming New Single “Brothers In Arms”

Gloryful will release their new album ,Cult Of Sedna, on January 18th via Massacre Records. New single, "Brothers In Arms", is streaming below.

On their new album, mixed and mastered by Jörg Uken at soundlodge, Gloryful unite all their trademarks and up the ante with an even heavier sound! Axel Hermann was recruited to take care of the album's artwork. Expect neck-breakers - some of them with a bit of thrash - as well as rock anthems.

Cult Of Sedna will be available as CD, limited vinyl LP, stream and download.

The band recently announced that they're going on tour with Brainstorm in January/February 2019 and will also play at the 2019 edition of Wacken Open Air.

Tracklisting:

“Cult Of Sedna”

“The Oath”

“Brothers In Arms”

“Void Of Tomorrow”

“The Hunt”

“True ‘Til Death”

“When The Union Calls On Me”

“Desert Stranger”

“My Sacrifice”

“Sinners & Saints”

“Into The Next Chapter”

"Brothers In Arms":

“The Hunt”: