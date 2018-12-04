GLORYFUL Streaming New Song "The Hunt"

Gloryful will release their new album ,Cult Of Sedna, on January 18th via Massacre Records. The album track, “The Hunt”, is available for streaming below

On their new album, mixed and mastered by Jörg Uken at soundlodge, Gloryful unite all their trademarks and up the ante with an even heavier sound! Axel Hermann was recruited to take care of the album's artwork. Expect neck-breakers - some of them with a bit of thrash - as well as rock anthems.

Cult Of Sedna will be available as CD, limited vinyl LP, stream and download.

Tracklisting:

“Cult Of Sedna”

“The Oath”

“Brothers In Arms”

“Void Of Tomorrow”

“The Hunt”

“True ‘Til Death”

“When The Union Calls On Me”

“Desert Stranger”

“My Sacrifice”

“Sinners & Saints”

“Into The Next Chapter”

“The Hunt”:

None