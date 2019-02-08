GLORYHAMMER Announce North American Headline Tour

Mighty warriors of the galaxy, Gloryhammer, are about to return from another epic quest, and they come bearing their new album, Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex, due out late spring 2019 via Napalm Records. The galaxy waits in fear for the return of Angus McFife XIII, who fought the greatest battle the galaxy has ever heard of, against the evil sorcerer Zargothrax. All hope of the Kingdom of Fife lies in the strong arms and the infinite wisdom of their young prince.

In conjunction with the release of the upcoming new album, Gloryhammer will head out on a North American headline tour in late spring, featuring support from Aether Realm! The tour will kick off in Brooklyn, NY at the Knitting Factory on June 4th, and will stop in several major cities, coming to an end on June 18th in Austin, TX at Come and Take it Live! See below for all confirmed tour dates.

In a band statement, Gloryhammer says, "Mighty Warriors of North America! We are proud to announce the beginning of the Intergalactic Terrortour! Beginning this June, we will spread the Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex across the USA and Canada, joined by North Carolinian heavyweights Aether Realm. Are you ready to taste the power of HOOTS?"

Dates:

June

4 – Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

5 – Montreal, QC – L’Astreal

6 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

7 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

8 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

9 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

11 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

12 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

13 – Oakland, CA – Metro Opera House

14 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720

15 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red

17 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

18 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

In late spring, Gloryhammer's new album will tell us the whole story of the most gigantic battle of all time. Until then, we expect to receive more parts of what will end as the best power metal album the galaxy has ever seen. Keep your eyes and ears open.

Zargothrax on the new album: “Oh wow! I know a lot of people have been waiting on this album for what seems like centuries. For the last three years we've been working non-stop on it in absolute secrecy, and now it is finally complete! We can't wait for y'all to hear it... this is the greatest power metal album of all time. HOOTS!"