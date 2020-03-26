GLORYHAMMER Live At Wacken Open Air 2019; HQ Video Of Full Set Streaming

Gloryhammer performed for a galactic audience at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2019. Unfortunately a spell cast by Zargothrax summoned a thunderstorm to abort the performance - only for now. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath"

"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)"

"Gloryhammer"

"Angus McFife"

"The Land Of Unicorns"

"Questlords Of Inverness, Ride To The Galactic Fortress"

"Sunrise" from "Also sprach Zarathustra" (Ruchard Strauss)

"The Hollywood Hootsman"

"Goblin King Of The Darkstorm Galaxy"

"Hootsforce"

"Masters Of The Galaxy"