GLORYHAMMER Release Lyric Video For New Single "The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)"

Gloryhammer have released the second single and official lyric video, “The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)”, from their third studio album, Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex.

The epic fight of crown prince Angus McFife against evil continues!

At the end of the second Gloryhammer album Space 1992: Rise Of The Chaos Wizards, Planet Earth had been destroyed by the Hootsman, with an explosion so powerful it ripped a hole in the very fabric of spacetime. And yet, Zargothrax was still not defeated, for he managed to use his last shreds of power to escape through the dimensional rift. Vowing to defeat the evil sorcerer, Angus McFife XIII followed him into the portal, with no idea where it might lead…

“The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)” is the first part of the third thrilling chapter of the Gloryhammer saga and tells what Angus McFife XIII comes upon when escaping the wormhole.

The galaxy waits in fear for the return of Angus McFife XIII, who fought the greatest battle the galaxy has ever heard of, against the evil sorcerer Zargothrax. All hope of the Kingdom of Fife lies in the strong arms and the infinite wisdom of their young crown prince.

On May 31st, Gloryhammer’s new album will tell us the whole story of the most gigantic battle of all time. Until then, we expect to receive more parts of what will end as the best power metal album the galaxy has ever seen. Keep your eyes and ears open!

Zargothrax on the new album: “Oh wow! I know a lot of people have been waiting on this album for what seems like centuries. For the last three years we've been working non-stop on it in absolute secrecy, and now it is finally complete! We can't wait for y'all to hear it...this is the greatest power metal album of all time. HOOTS!"

Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex will be available in the following formats:

* Ltd. Wooden Deluxe Box Set

- Ltd. Digipack

- 7" Single (incl. Box-Exclusive Bonus Track)

- Medal of Glory

- Cover Flag (150x100cm)

- Art Print Card

- Symphonic Version Bonus album

* 2-LP Gatefold Gold

- Symphonic Version Bonus album

- Strictly limited to 200

* 2-LP Gatefold Red

- Symphonic Version Bonus album

- Strictly limited to 300

* 2-LP Gatefold Black

- Symphonic Version Bonus album

* 2-CD Digipac

- Symphonic Version Bonus album

* 1-CD Jewelcase

* Cassette

- Strictly limited to 200

Pre-Order Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex here.

Album artwork by Dan Goldsworthy.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath"

"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)"

"Masters Of The Galaxy"

"The Land Of Unicorns"

"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire"

"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack"

"Gloryhammer"

"Hootsforce"

"Battle For Eternity"

"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny"

I: Dundaxian Overture

II: The Battle Of Cowdenbeath

III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst

IV: The Knife Of Evil

V: Transmission

Bonus album:

"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath" (Symphonic Version)

"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)" (Symphonic Version)

"Masters Of The Galaxy" (Symphonic Version)

"The Land Of Unicorns" (Symphonic Version)

"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire" (Symphonic Version)

"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack" (Symphonic Version)

"Gloryhammer" (Symphonic Version)

"Hootsforce" (Symphonic Version)

"Battle For Eternity" (Symphonic Version)

"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny" (Symphonic Version)

I: Dundaxian Overture

II: The Battle of Cowdenbeath

III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst

IV: The Knife of Evil

V: Transmission

“Gloryhammer” video:

Trailer:

(Photo - Robert Zembrzycki)