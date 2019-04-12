GLORYHAMMER Release Official Music Video For "Gloryhammer" Single

Gloryhammer have released the first single and official music video from their third studio album, Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex.

On their third epic quest through the universe, the five heroes around Angus McFife XIII created the galactic hymn “Gloryhammer”, which tells about their own journey through time and space, the greatest battles of all times and neverending glory.

Christopher Bowes on “Gloryhammer”: "Mighty warriors of the galaxy! Are you ready to raise up your laser powered goblin smasher to defeat the forces of Zargothrax? Then it's time to watch the video for our new single...simply called 'Gloryhammer'! In this song, Angus McFife has arrived into a terrible alternate universe ruled by the evil wizard Zargothrax... and to make matters worse, his legendary Hammer of Glory is powerless! His only hope is to fly into space and recharge the hammer with the power of astral fire... if his quest fails, then the forces of evil led by the deathknight Ser Proletius will rain down nuclear fire upon the brave resistance fighters of the Kingdom of Fife. The tragic fate of the Kingdom of Fife hangs in the balance once more..."

The galaxy waits in fear for the return of Angus McFife XIII, who fought the greatest battle the galaxy has ever heard of, against the evil sorcerer Zargothrax. All hope of the Kingdom of Fife lies in the strong arms and the infinite wisdom of their young crown prince.

On May 31st, Gloryhammer’s new album will tell us the whole story of the most gigantic battle of all time. Until then, we expect to receive more parts of what will end as the best power metal album the galaxy has ever seen. Keep your eyes and ears open!

Zargothrax on the new album: “Oh wow! I know a lot of people have been waiting on this album for what seems like centuries. For the last three years we've been working non-stop on it in absolute secrecy, and now it is finally complete! We can't wait for y'all to hear it...this is the greatest power metal album of all time. HOOTS!"

Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex will be available in the following formats:

* Ltd. Wooden Deluxe Box Set

- Ltd. Digipack

- 7" Single (incl. Box-Exclusive Bonus Track)

- Medal of Glory

- Cover Flag (150x100cm)

- Art Print Card

- Symphonic Version Bonus album

* 2-LP Gatefold Gold

- Symphonic Version Bonus album

- Strictly limited to 200

* 2-LP Gatefold Red

- Symphonic Version Bonus album

- Strictly limited to 300

* 2-LP Gatefold Black

- Symphonic Version Bonus album

* 2-CD Digipac

- Symphonic Version Bonus album

* 1-CD Jewelcase

* Cassette

- Strictly limited to 200

Pre-Order Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex here.

Album artwork by Dan Goldsworthy.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath"

"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)"

"Masters Of The Galaxy"

"The Land Of Unicorns"

"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire"

"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack"

"Gloryhammer"

"Hootsforce"

"Battle For Eternity"

"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny"

I: Dundaxian Overture

II: The Battle Of Cowdenbeath

III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst

IV: The Knife Of Evil

V: Transmission

Bonus album:

"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath" (Symphonic Version)

"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)" (Symphonic Version)

"Masters Of The Galaxy" (Symphonic Version)

"The Land Of Unicorns" (Symphonic Version)

"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire" (Symphonic Version)

"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack" (Symphonic Version)

"Gloryhammer" (Symphonic Version)

"Hootsforce" (Symphonic Version)

"Battle For Eternity" (Symphonic Version)

"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny" (Symphonic Version)

I: Dundaxian Overture

II: The Battle of Cowdenbeath

III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst

IV: The Knife of Evil

V: Transmission

Trailer:

(Photo - Robert Zembrzycki)