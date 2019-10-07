GLORYHAMMER Release "The Land Of Unicorns" Lyric Video

Gloryhammer have released the fourth video, “The Land of Unicorns”, in support of their third studio album, Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex.

In the fourth chapter traversing the wide universe, the power metal warriors seek to restore the Kingdom of Fife. To reach the outer space paradise, they need to cross the mighty River Tay, never ending darkness and the unknown chaos. Only led by their hearts, they can discover the hidden valley of resistance “The Land of Unicorns”. Watch the lyric video below:

Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath"

"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)"

"Masters Of The Galaxy"

"The Land Of Unicorns"

"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire"

"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack"

"Gloryhammer"

"Hootsforce"

"Battle For Eternity"

"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny"

I: Dundaxian Overture

II: The Battle Of Cowdenbeath

III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst

IV: The Knife Of Evil

V: Transmission

Bonus album:

"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath" (Symphonic Version)

"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)" (Symphonic Version)

"Masters Of The Galaxy" (Symphonic Version)

"The Land Of Unicorns" (Symphonic Version)

"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire" (Symphonic Version)

"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack" (Symphonic Version)

"Gloryhammer" (Symphonic Version)

"Hootsforce" (Symphonic Version)

"Battle For Eternity" (Symphonic Version)

"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny" (Symphonic Version)

I: Dundaxian Overture

II: The Battle of Cowdenbeath

III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst

IV: The Knife of Evil

V: Transmission

"Masters of The Galaxy" lyric video:

“The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)” lyric video:

“Gloryhammer” video:

(Photo - Robert Zembrzycki)