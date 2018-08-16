Go Fund Me Campaign Launched To Help STRYPER Guitarist OZ FOX With Rising Medical Bills

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to assist Stryper guitarist Oz Fox with paying his medical expenses. Thus far, $32,902 of the $100,000 goal has been raised.

Oz's wife Annie states, "While performing on stage in Las Vegas, on August 12th, 2018 at approximately 12:30 am Oz Fox had a seizure on stage. He was taken to the hospital to stabilize his vitals and was given a CAT scan & MRI. Results showed that he had 2 masses in his head, one by his ear and the other in the back of his brain. The next day he was given a spinal tap. Results stated he had no infections in his spine, so now Oz will go under testing for brain surgery biopsies.

At this time, the procedures that need to be done will not be covered on insurance. We are in the process of attempting to get him coverage, but in the meantime, his hospital bills are piling up at an enormous rate! We don't know how much the brain biopsies will cost, nor what will happen when we get the results back--whether he will need more surgery to remove any tumors or treatment plans for healing.

Oz cannot drive, fly or work for 3 months because of the potential seizures. Stryper has had to cancel some of the shows out of the country because Oz cannot perform due to his medical condition.

Anything that is given will go directly to the costs incurred to help to Oz with medical bills and supplement any income lost.

Oz would like to sincerely thank everyone—he is overwhelmed with the support that’s been shown so far—he didn’t know so many people would care so deeply."



If you cannot give through Go Fund Me, you can send a cheque to:



Oz Fox

10120 W Flamingo Rd

Suite 4-647

Las Vegas, NV 89147

USA

The most recent update from Oz's wife Annie reads, "Nuerosurgon came in & talked to Oz about his medical history. Nothing shocking to indicate his current situation. The tumor by the ear is not as much concern as the one by the back of the right brain. They are both inoperable. In other words, she recommends not removing them.



So Oz was given two choices:



1. Operate / do biopsy on the tumor in the back. There will be risk involved, but at least we will have answers to what this mass is. (About an inch)

2. Wait 6 more weeks and see if a new MRI shows growth, or that it stays the same.



Oz wants his quality of life back, and wants to find out what it is. So he has decided to go for option number 1.



Now here is where we need serious, strategic prayer. Please pray for this mass to NOT be cancerous, and that he will recover quickly! Pray for the doctors hands to be steady & her mind to be sharp with wisdom & Percision skill.



We don’t want to be in fear...we believe that God has a plan for this even though this is a serious & life altering trial! Please continue to lift us up in prayer! The doctors best guess for cost of surgery is more than we will be expecting—she couldn’t give us figure.



We love you & thank you for all of your support!"