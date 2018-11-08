GOATWHORE - A Haunting Curse Vinyl Reissue Details Revealed

On December 14th, Goatwhore's A Haunting Curse LP will be reissued via Metal Blade Records. Initially released in 2006, the limited reissue will come in three color variants in the US: root beer vinyl (limited to 500 copies), butter cream vinyl (limited to 250 copies), and brown/white split vinyl (limited to 250 copies).

Pre-orders are currently available here.

Goatwhore is currently in the midst of a North American tour as headliners of the 2018 edition of Metal Alliance. The trek runs through November 30th and features support from The Casualties, Black Tusk, and Great American Ghost as well as Morthereon and Gozu on select dates.

The following month, Goatwhore will march on playing five more headlining shows with Cloak and Great American Ghost from December 1st through December 5th. See all confirmed dates here.