GOATWHORE Announce Additional Headline Shows; More Dates In Support Of DYING FETUS On European Tour

American extreme metallers Goatwhore have announced they will be supporting Dying Fetus on their summer campaign entitled European Annihilation Summer 2018 tour. A bunch of headline shows have been added to the European campaign as well.

Headline dates:

July

28 – Zagreb, Croatia – Vintage Industrial Bar

30 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Live & Loud

August

1 – Athens, Greece – AN Club

8 – Hannover, Germany – LUX

European Annihilation Summer 2018:

August

4 – Brasov, Romania – Rockstadt Extreme

5 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club #

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima #=

7 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu #=

11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

12 - Arlon, Belgium - L’Entrepot *=

13 - London, UK - Islington Academy *#=◊

14 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy *#=◊

15 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel *#=◊

16 - Pagney-derriere-Barine, France - Chez Paulette *#=◊

17 - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany - Summer Breeze

18 - Paris, France - Petit Bain =◊

20 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place #=◊

21 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff #=◊

22 - Milano, Italy - Spazio Naif #=◊

23 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Club Stereo #=◊

24 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville ◊

Carnifex *

Toxic Holocaust #

Goatwhore =

Venom Prison ◊

Vengeful Ascension is the imminent latest full-length from New Orleans' metal legion Goatwhore. The band's seventh full-length and second recorded reel-to-reel was captured at Earth Analog in Tolono, Illinois with longtime soundman and comrade Jarrett Pritchard (1349, Gruesome).