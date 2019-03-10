GOATWHORE Guitarist SAMMY DUET Talks ESP Custom Guitars - "They Can Take It All"
Sammy Duet is the founding member and creative leader of Goatwhore, a New Orleans-based metal band who have spent the last 20+ years blowing minds around the world. Sammy has played a number of ESP guitars, but is most associated with the models he's designed and had built for him by the famous ESP Custom Shop in Japan. Learn more by clicking on the Facebook video below.
Catch Goatwhore live on tour at the following shows:
March
14 - Austin, TX - Lost Well
15 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock
16 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
28 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s
29 - Newport, KY - Thompson House
30 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge
31 - Huntington, WV - V Club
May
18 - Gulfport, MS - Gulfport Dragway
24 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf
25 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity