GOATWHORE Guitarist SAMMY DUET Talks ESP Custom Guitars - "They Can Take It All"

Sammy Duet is the founding member and creative leader of Goatwhore, a New Orleans-based metal band who have spent the last 20+ years blowing minds around the world. Sammy has played a number of ESP guitars, but is most associated with the models he's designed and had built for him by the famous ESP Custom Shop in Japan. Learn more by clicking on the Facebook video below.

Catch Goatwhore live on tour at the following shows:

March

14 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

15 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock

16 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

28 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s

29 - Newport, KY - Thompson House

30 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

31 - Huntington, WV - V Club

May

18 - Gulfport, MS - Gulfport Dragway

24 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf

25 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity