GOATWHORE, INSOMNIUM, OCTOBER TIDE Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2018

Only seven months until 70000 Tons Of Metal 2018. Round eight of The World’s Biggest Heavy #MetalCruise will sail from Florida to Grand Turk on board the Independence Of The Seas, leaving from Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale near Miami, FL on Thursday, February 1st 2018 and returning on Monday, February 5th.

Three more bands have been added to the list of groups performing on the boat, they are: Goatwhore, Insomnium, and October Tide.

That's in addition to the previously confirmed lineup of: Aeternam, Dark Tranquillity, Enslaved, In Extremo, Korpiklaani, Meshuggah, Necrophobic, Obscura, Rhapsody, Septicflesh, Sepultura and Sonata Arctica.

70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise will sail its eighth voyage to Cockburn Town on the Turks and Caicos Islands. Sailing from February 1st to February 5th, 2018 on board the 154,000 ton luxury cruise ship The Independence Of The Seas.



This Caribbean dream destination is situated on Grand Turk, the largest island in the Turks and Caicos’ Islands archipelago and has a plethora of things to explore. Take a ride on a Dune Buggy Safari, ride ‘n swim on horseback, go kayaking, snorkeling, deep sea fishing, get up and close with stingrays in their natural environment, or journey to the historic Grand Turk Lighthouse! 70000 Tons Of Metal even offers the chance to explore this pristine island with your favorite Artists with their Artist Escorted Shore Excursions!



For metalheads from around the World, this life-changing event truly has no comparison... it's like everyone has an All Access backstage pass! Fans onboard 70000 Tons Of Metal get unrestricted festival access to all 120 live performances, signing sessions, intimate artist clinics, exclusive album premiere listening sessions… and that’s just the start. Sailors enjoy two full days at sea and the opportunity to mingle side-by-side with world class artists on a floating luxury resort in the middle of the Caribbean!



The artist announcements have only just begun for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2018, with many more names forthcoming. Booking for Gold Survivors (3 or more sailings) will start July 7th, booking for Silver Survivors will start July 17th. If you are new to 70000 Tons Of Metal, you need to wait for public sales - date TBA. Keep your eyes on the 70000 Tons Of Metal website and social media pages for updates.

- 70000 Tons Of Metal official website

- 70000 Tons Of Metal official Facebook page

Check out BraveWords.com's overview of the 2017 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal from Metal Tim Henderson here.