GOATWHORE Records Exclusive New Track For Decibel Magazine’s Flexi Series

Goatwhore returns less than six months since the release of their Vengeful Ascension full-length with a new track, "Command To Destroy," available exclusively via Decibel Magazine's renowned Flexi Series.

Issues Decibel of the band's latest hymn, "'Command To Destroy' is Goatwhore at their best, unleashing their signature fusion of black/death/thrash metal."

To obtain this exclusive, ultra-limited flexi, become a deluxe Decibel subscriber by Monday, November 6th at 9:00 AM EST.

Goatwhore is currently roadbound with 1349 and labelmates Tombs on a short run of live dates leading up to their performance at this year's edition of Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in San Bernardino, California. The journey commenced October 27th and includes three shows supporting Kreator. In February, Goatwhore will take to the seas on the 2018 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise before heading overseas for a month-long trek with Sepultura, Obscura, and Fit For An Autopsy. See all confirmed dates below.

November (with 1349, Tombs)

1 - Top Deck - Farmington, NM (supporting Kreator)

2 - Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

3 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

5 - Ozzfest Meets Knotfest @ Glen Helen Amphitheater & Festival Grounds - San Bernardino, CA (no 1349, Tombs)

February

1-5 - 70000 Tons Of Metal - Ft. Lauderdale, FL