GOATWHORE To Headline 2018 Edition Of The Metal Alliance Tour This Fall; European Trek Underway

Goatwhore will return to North American stages this fall as headliners of the 2018 edition of the Metal Alliance tour. Set to commence on October 31st at Southport Music Hall on their home turf of New Orleans, Louisiana, the tour will make its way through over two dozen cities upon its conclusion November 30th in Easton, Pennsylvania. Support will come from The Casualties, Black Tusk, and Great American Ghost as well as Morthereon and Gozu on select dates.

A great triumph, the slot sees Goatwhore join the echelon of previous Metal Alliance headliners like Behemoth and Anthrax. VIP packages are on sale today here. General tickets go on sale Monday, August 20th. The Metal Alliance trek follows Goatwhore's near month-long European run supporting Dying Fetus, currently underway. See all confirmed dates below.

August (with Dying Fetus)

14 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

15 - Kulttempel - Oberhausen, Germany (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

16 - Chez Paulette - Pagney-derrière-Barine, France (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

17 - Summer Breeze Fest - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany

18 - Petit Bain - Paris, France (with Venom Prison)

20 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France (with Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

21 - Kiff - Aarau, Switzerland (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

22 - Spazio Naif - Milano, Italy (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

23 - Club Stereo - Klagenfurt, Austria (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

24 - Kaltenbach Open Air - Spital am Pyhrn, Austria

Metal Alliance Tour (with The Casualties, Black Tusk, Great American Ghost, Morthereon (10/31 - 11/17), Gozu (11/18 - 11/30)

October

31 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

November

1 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

2 - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill - Dallas, TX

3 - Alamo City Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

4 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

6 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

7 - The Roxy - West Hollywood, CA

8 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9 - Full Circle Brewing Co. - Fresno, CA

10 - The Boardwalk - Orangevale, CA

11 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

13 - Club Sur Rocks - Seattle, WA

14 - Dante's - Portland, OR

16 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

17 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

18 - Aftershock - Merriam, KS

20 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

21 - Reggie's Rock Club - Chicago, IL

23 - Magic Stick - Detroit, MI

24 - Overtime Sports Bar - Kingston, ON

25 - Salle Multi Du Complex Meduse - Quebec City, QC

26 - Les Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

28 - Gramercy Theater - New Yok, NY

29 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

30 - One Centre Square - Easton, PA