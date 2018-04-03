GOATWHORE To Support SATYRICON On North American Tour
April 3, 2018, 7 minutes ago
The road demons in Goatwhore will return to the streets this May on a short run of live dates supporting Satyricon. The MetalSucks-sponsored trek -- set to commence on May 13th in Los Angeles, California and run through May 30th in Austin, Texas -- follows Goatwhore's recent month-long European live takeover with Sepultura where frontman Ben Falgoust performed in a cast after sustaining a broken leg and fractured foot just days into the journey.
Comments guitarist Sammy Duet of the upcoming dates, "We are fucking excited to be hitting the road for our first US dates of 2018 with Satyricon. This is our first time touring with these guys, and I guarantee you won't want to miss these shows."
Tour dates:
May
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse
15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
20 - Joliet, IL @The Forge
21 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa
25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Death Fest
28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
(Photo: Peter Beste)