GOATWHORE To Support SATYRICON On North American Tour

The road demons in Goatwhore will return to the streets this May on a short run of live dates supporting Satyricon. The MetalSucks-sponsored trek -- set to commence on May 13th in Los Angeles, California and run through May 30th in Austin, Texas -- follows Goatwhore's recent month-long European live takeover with Sepultura where frontman Ben Falgoust performed in a cast after sustaining a broken leg and fractured foot just days into the journey.



Comments guitarist Sammy Duet of the upcoming dates, "We are fucking excited to be hitting the road for our first US dates of 2018 with Satyricon. This is our first time touring with these guys, and I guarantee you won't want to miss these shows."

Tour dates:

May

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse

15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

20 - Joliet, IL @The Forge

21 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Death Fest

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

(Photo: Peter Beste)