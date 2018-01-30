GOATWHORE To Take On 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise This Week; European Tour Draws Near

Goatwhore will take to the seas this week on the 2018 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise alongside Cannibal Corpse, Exhumed, Enslaved, Meshuggah and so many more. The voyage comes in advance of the band's month-long European tour with Sepultura, Obscura, and Fit For An Autopsy. See all confirmed dates below.

Goatwhore's latest full-length, Vengeful Ascension, was released last June via Metal Blade Records. Their seventh full-length offering and second recorded reel-to-reel was captured at Earth Analog in Tolono, Illinois with longtime soundman and comrade Jarrett Pritchard (1349, Gruesome) and serves as the band's highest charting album to date ranking in at #4 on Billboard's Heatseeker Chart, #6 on the Hard Rock Sales Chart, #11 on the Independent Chart, #16 on the Hard Rock Chart, #18 on the Rock Sales Chart, #49 on the Top 200 Current Albums Chart, and #59 on the Top 200 Chart upon its first week of release.



Dates:

February

1-5 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 70000 Tons Of Metal

17 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar

With Sepultura, Obscura, Fit For An Autopsy

February

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

24 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

27 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

28 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali

March

1 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

2 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

3 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

4 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

6 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

8 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

10 - München, Germany - Backstage

11 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

13 - Bristol, UK - SWX

14 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

15 - Dublin, Ireland - The Tivoli

16 - Pwlhelli, UK - Hammerfest

17 - Sheffield, UK - Foundry

18 - London, UK - Koko

20 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

21 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

22 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

23 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

24 - Solothurn, Switzerland – Kofmehl

(Photo by: Peter Beste)