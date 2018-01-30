GOATWHORE To Take On 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise This Week; European Tour Draws Near
January 30, 2018, 5 hours ago
Goatwhore will take to the seas this week on the 2018 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise alongside Cannibal Corpse, Exhumed, Enslaved, Meshuggah and so many more. The voyage comes in advance of the band's month-long European tour with Sepultura, Obscura, and Fit For An Autopsy. See all confirmed dates below.
Goatwhore's latest full-length, Vengeful Ascension, was released last June via Metal Blade Records. Their seventh full-length offering and second recorded reel-to-reel was captured at Earth Analog in Tolono, Illinois with longtime soundman and comrade Jarrett Pritchard (1349, Gruesome) and serves as the band's highest charting album to date ranking in at #4 on Billboard's Heatseeker Chart, #6 on the Hard Rock Sales Chart, #11 on the Independent Chart, #16 on the Hard Rock Chart, #18 on the Rock Sales Chart, #49 on the Top 200 Current Albums Chart, and #59 on the Top 200 Chart upon its first week of release.
Dates:
February
1-5 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 70000 Tons Of Metal
17 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar
With Sepultura, Obscura, Fit For An Autopsy
February
23 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
24 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
27 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club
28 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali
March
1 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
2 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
3 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
4 - Gdansk, Poland - B90
6 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
8 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
10 - München, Germany - Backstage
11 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda
13 - Bristol, UK - SWX
14 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
15 - Dublin, Ireland - The Tivoli
16 - Pwlhelli, UK - Hammerfest
17 - Sheffield, UK - Foundry
18 - London, UK - Koko
20 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
21 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
22 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
23 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
24 - Solothurn, Switzerland – Kofmehl
(Photo by: Peter Beste)