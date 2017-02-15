GOATWHORE To Take Part In Metal Blade Records' 35th Anniversary Tour Followed By Spring Trek With AMON AMARTH; Special Album Pre-Orders Announced

New Orleans' Goatwhore will return to the road later this month as part of Metal Blade Records' 35th Anniversary Tour alongside labelmates Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon, and Necromancing The Stone.

The band's latest trek will stretch from February 21st through March 15th with various headlining dates scattered throughout. From there, the band will take a short break before joining Amon Amarth for two weeks' worth of shows from May 1st - 21st. Due to scheduling conflicts between the two tours, Goatwhore will not appear on six of the Metal Blade Records' 35th Anniversary Tour stops. See a full listing of dates below.

Goatwhore recently completed tracking the follow-to their Constricting Rage Of The Merciless full-length. Titled Vengeful Ascension, the band's latest studio offering was captured at Earth Analog near Champaign, Illinois. Fans will be able to pre-order Vengeful Ascension as part of an exclusive bundle only available directly from the band's merch booth on both tours. The bundle will come with a T-shirt and laminate exclusive to this pre-order bundle only. The laminate will contain a special code to input online to have the physical copy of the album ship when released.

Tour dates:

February (with Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon, Necromancing The Stone)

21 - Spirit Hall - Pittsburgh, PA *no Whitechapel, Necromancing The Stone

22 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

23 - Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY * Goatwhore only

24 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

26 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

27 - The Frequency - Madison, WI * Goatwhore only

28 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

March (with Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon, Necromancing The Stone_

1 - Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

2 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

3 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY * Goatwhore only

4 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

5 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

7 - Divebar - Las Vegas, NV * no Whitechapel

8 - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

9 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

10 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

11 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

12 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ * no Whitechapel

14 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

15 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

May (with Amon Amarth)

1 - Vinyl - Pensacola, FL

2 - Varsity Theatre - Baton Rouge, LA

4 - New Daisy Theatre - Memphis, TN

6 - The National - Richmond, VA

8 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA

9 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

10 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

11 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON * Goatwhore only

12 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

13 - Three Floyds Brewing - Munster, IN

16 - The Cotillion - Wichita, KS

17 - Boulder Theatre - Boulder, CO

19 - Lookout - Omaha, NE * Goatwhore only

19 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO

20 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY