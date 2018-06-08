GOATWHORE Tour Schedule Updated

The road warriors in Goatwhore have confirmed several European headlining dates prior to their run supporting Dying Fetus this summer. The tour, which begins July 27th and includes stops at Metaldays, Rockstadt Extreme, Into The Grave Fest, Summer Breeze Fest, and Kaltenbach Open Air, will tear its way through nearly two-dozen cities upon its conclusion on August 24th. Additional support will be provided by Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, and Venom Prison on select shows.



Goatwhore's previously announced North American fall run supporting Arch Enemy kicks off on September 28th and runs through October 27th. Additional support will come from Uncured. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

July

27 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

28 - Industrial Bar - Zagreb, Croatia

30 - Live & Loud - Sofia, Bulgaria

August

1 - AN Club - Athens, Greece

4 - Rockstadt Extreme - Brasov, Romania

August (with Dying Fetus)

6 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland (with Toxic Holocaust)

7 - Bi Nuu - Berlin, Germany (with Toxic Holocaust)

8 - LUX - Hannover, Germany ** (Goatwhore headlining date)

11 - Into The Grave Fest - Leeuwarden, Netherlands (with Paradise Lost, Toxic Holocaust, Nails, more)

12 - L'Entrepôt - Arlon, Belgium (with Carnifex)

13 - Islington Academy - London, UK (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

14 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

15 - Kulttempel - Oberhausen, Germany (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

16 - Chez Paulette - Pagney-derrière-Barine, France (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

17 - Summer Breeze Fest - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany

18 - Petit Bain - Paris, France (with Venom Prison)

20 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France (with Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

21 - Kiff - Aarau, Switzerland (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

22 - Spazio Naif - Milano, Italy (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison)

23 - Club Stereo - Klagenfurt, Austria (with Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Venom Prison )

24 - Kaltenbach Open Air - Spital am Pyhrn, Austria

September (with Arch Enemy, Uncured)

9/28 - The Strand - Providence, RI

9/29 - The Space at Westbury - Westbury, NY

9/30 - Reverb - Reading, PA

October (with Arch Enemy, Uncured)

2 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

3 - Arizona Pete's - Greensboro, NC

5 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

6 - 1904 Music Hall - Jacksonville, FL

7 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

9 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

10 - The Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

12 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO

13 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

14 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

16 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Ft. Wayne, IN

17 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

19 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

20 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

21 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

23 - London Music Hall - London, ON

25 - Toad's Place - New Haven, CT

26 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY

27 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ