GOATWHORE’s Vengeful Ascension Serves As Band's Highest Charting Album To Date; Billboard Chart Positions Revealed
July 6, 2017, an hour ago
Goatwhore's latest album, Vengeful Ascension, released on June 23rd via Metal Blade Records, toppled Billboard charts upon its first week of release earning the #4 spot on Billboard's Heatseeker Albums chart, #6 on the Hard Rock Album Sales chart, #11 on the Independent Albums chart, #16 on the Hard Rock Albums chart, #18 on the Rock Album Sales chart, #49 on the Top 200 Current Albums chart, and #59 on the Top 200 Albums chart making it the band's highest charting album to date.
In Canada, the record was met with equal accolades debuting at #19 on the Hard Music chart and #145 on the Top Albums chart.
Vengeful Ascension is out now on Metal Blade Records on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. To preview and purchase the record visit this location.
Goatwhore recently wrapped up a near-three-week headlining tour with Vancouver metallers, Anciients. The band will take to the streets again this fall on a North American live takeover supporting UK-based metal icons Venom Inc. The Blood Stained Earth Tour will ravage twenty-eight cities from September 1st through October 2nd. Additional support will be provided by Portland punk thrashers Toxic Holocaust and Ohio deathcore unit The Convalescence. See all confirmed dates below.
September
1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage
2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
4 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
5 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
9 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror Metal Fest
10 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
13 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
14 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
18 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre
20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
22 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
26 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at HOB
28 - Miami, FL - Churchill's
29 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
30 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
October
1 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
2 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
Goatwhore recording lineup:
Louis B. Falgoust II - Vocals
Sammy Duet - Guitars, Vocals
Zack Simmons - Drums
James Harvey - Bass
Goatwhore touring lineup:
Louis B. Falgoust II - Vocals
Sammy Duet - Guitars, Vocals
Zack Simmons - Drums
Robert "TA" Coleman - Bass