GOATWHORE’s Vengeful Ascension Serves As Band's Highest Charting Album To Date; Billboard Chart Positions Revealed

Goatwhore's latest album, Vengeful Ascension, released on June 23rd via Metal Blade Records, toppled Billboard charts upon its first week of release earning the #4 spot on Billboard's Heatseeker Albums chart, #6 on the Hard Rock Album Sales chart, #11 on the Independent Albums chart, #16 on the Hard Rock Albums chart, #18 on the Rock Album Sales chart, #49 on the Top 200 Current Albums chart, and #59 on the Top 200 Albums chart making it the band's highest charting album to date.

In Canada, the record was met with equal accolades debuting at #19 on the Hard Music chart and #145 on the Top Albums chart.

Vengeful Ascension is out now on Metal Blade Records on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. To preview and purchase the record visit this location.

Goatwhore recently wrapped up a near-three-week headlining tour with Vancouver metallers, Anciients. The band will take to the streets again this fall on a North American live takeover supporting UK-based metal icons Venom Inc. The Blood Stained Earth Tour will ravage twenty-eight cities from September 1st through October 2nd. Additional support will be provided by Portland punk thrashers Toxic Holocaust and Ohio deathcore unit The Convalescence. See all confirmed dates below.

September

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage

2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

4 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

5 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

9 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror Metal Fest

10 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

13 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

14 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

22 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

26 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at HOB

28 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

29 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

30 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

2 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

Goatwhore recording lineup:

Louis B. Falgoust II - Vocals

Sammy Duet - Guitars, Vocals

Zack Simmons - Drums

James Harvey - Bass

Goatwhore touring lineup:

Louis B. Falgoust II - Vocals

Sammy Duet - Guitars, Vocals

Zack Simmons - Drums

Robert "TA" Coleman - Bass