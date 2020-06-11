GOBLINS BLADE Release "Pay For Your Sins" Lyric Video

German power metal outfit, Goblins Blade, will release their debut album, Of Angels And Snakes, on June 26 via Massacre Records. The band's new single, "Pay For Your Sins", is out now, and comes with a lyric video that's available for viewing below.

Of Angels And Snakes will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition Gatefold Vinyl LP in various colors, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Snakes From Above"

"Pay For Your Sins"

"Blink Of An Eye"

"Final Fall"

"Utopia"

"When The Night Follows The Day"

"The Bell Is Broken"

"Fall Into Darkness"

"Call For Unity"

"Pay For Your Sins" lyric video:

"Utopia" lyric video:

Goblins Blade are vocalist Florian Reimann (ex-Destillery), lead guitarist Jörg M. Knittel (ex-Sacred Steel), guitarist Claudio Enzler (Thy Bleeding Skies, Sacrificium), bassist Roberto Palacios (ex-Chinchilla) and drummer Claudio Sisto (ex-Mystic Prophecy).