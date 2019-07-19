GOBLINS BLADE Sign With Massacre Records

German power metal attack Goblins Blade has signed with Massacre Records.

The unit is the brainchild of guitarist Jörg M. Knittel (ex-Sacred Steel), who teamed up with vocalist Florian Reimann (ex-Destillery), bassist Roberto Palacios (ex-Chinchilla) and drummer Claudio Sisto (ex-Mystic Prophecy) to complete the band's line-up.

Earlier this year, Goblins Blade released the 3-song EP Awakening, which was praised by the fans and metal press alike.

The quartet is currently working on new material, and plans to hit the studio this autumn to record Goblins Blade's debut album.