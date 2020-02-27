GOD DETHRONED's Illuminati Album Hits The Charts

God Dethroned recently released their new album, Illuminati, via Metal Blade Records. Get it here.

The new album entered various international sales charts, marking the highest rankings in the band's history:

Germany: #23

Belgium (Flanders): #173

Belgium (Wallonia) #186

USA (Billboard Current Hard Music Chart): #23

USA (Billboard Top New Artist Chart): #39

Canada (Hard Music Charts): #69

Guitarist/vocalist Henri Sattler checked in while out on the road across Europe with the following comment: "With God Dethroned we never shy away from challenges or taking risks when we write songs for a new album. We always try to re-invent ourselves and there was no exception to that rule this time. We knew we made some bold moves in the songwriting process for Illuminati and we didn't know if it would be appreciated by our fans, but here we are, reaching number 23 in the official German album charts, entering the Billboard Charts in US and Hard Music Charts in Canada. Thanx to all our fans for their never-ending support. Without you we would be lost. Looking forward to see you on the road somewhere in time this year!"

Illuminati tracklisting:

"Illuminati"

"Broken Halo"

"Book Of Lies"

"Spirit Of Beelzebub"

"Satan Spawn"

"Gabriel"

"Eye Of Horus"

"Dominus Muscarum"

"Blood Moon Eclipse"

"Book Of Lies" video:

"Spirit Of Beelzebub" video:

"Illuminati" video:

God Dethroned tour dates:

February (with Obscura, Thulcandra, Fractal Universe)

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

28 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

29 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper Club

March (with Obscura, Thulcandra, Fractal Universe)

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

6 - Essen, Germany - Turock

7 - Landshut, Germany - Rocket Club

Festival appearances:

March

28 - Hirschaid, Germany - Braincrusher Festival

April

17 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Ragnarok Festival

May

2 - Erica, The Netherlands - Pitfest

June

5 - Montagny, France - Lions Metal Fest

July

24 - Freissenbüttel, Germany - Burning Q Festival

25 - Ottobeuren, Germany - Schlichtenfest

God Dethroned lineup:

Henri Sattler - vocals, guitars

Michiel van der Plicht - drums

Jeroen Pomper - bass, vocals

Dave Meester - guitars

(Photo - Stefan Schipper)