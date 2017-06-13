GOD DETHRONED Streaming The World Ablaze Album In It’s Entirety
June 13, 2017, 4 minutes ago
Back on May 5th, Dutch death metallers God Dethroned released their new album The World Ablaze, worldwide via Metal Blade Records; it can be ordered here. A full album stream is available below.
The World Ablaze tracklisting:
“A Call To Arms”
“Annihilation Crusade”
“The World Ablaze”
“On The Wrong Side Of The Wire”
“Close To Victory”
“Konigsberg”
“Escape Across The Ice (The White Army)”
“Breathing Through Blood”
“Messina Ridge”
“The 11th Hour”
Album stream:
"Annihilation Crusade" video:
“The World Ablaze” video:
“On The Wrong Side Of The Wire” video:
Live dates:
June
22-24 - Grafenhainichen, Germany - With Full Force
July
13-15 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air
August
10-12 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air
December
2 - Dresden, Germany - Skullcrusher
God Dethroned lineup:
Henri Sattler - vocals/guitars
Mike Ferguson - guitars
Jeroen Pomper - bass
Michiel van der Plicht - drums