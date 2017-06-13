GOD DETHRONED Streaming The World Ablaze Album In It’s Entirety

Back on May 5th, Dutch death metallers God Dethroned released their new album The World Ablaze, worldwide via Metal Blade Records; it can be ordered here. A full album stream is available below.

The World Ablaze tracklisting:

“A Call To Arms”

“Annihilation Crusade”

“The World Ablaze”

“On The Wrong Side Of The Wire”

“Close To Victory”

“Konigsberg”

“Escape Across The Ice (The White Army)”

“Breathing Through Blood”

“Messina Ridge”

“The 11th Hour”

Album stream:

"Annihilation Crusade" video:

“The World Ablaze” video:

“On The Wrong Side Of The Wire” video:

Live dates:

June

22-24 - Grafenhainichen, Germany - With Full Force

July

13-15 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

August

10-12 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air

December

2 - Dresden, Germany - Skullcrusher

God Dethroned lineup:

Henri Sattler - vocals/guitars

Mike Ferguson - guitars

Jeroen Pomper - bass

Michiel van der Plicht - drums