GOD DETHRONED To Release The World Ablaze Album In May; Release Shows Announced

Dutch death metal masters, God Dethroned, have announced The World Ablaze as the title of their new album, scheduled to be released on May 5th via Metal Blade Records. The World Ablaze is the band's first album since 2010's Under The Sign Of The Iron Cross, marking the grand comeback for the Dutchmen. The album is the third (and final) part of the World War I trilogy.

The World Ablaze has just been mastered; the cover artwork and first single will be revealed soon.

Dan Swano (who mixed The World Ablaze) comments: "God Dethroned have taken a great turn on the fields of death metal. This album is a great combination of all kinds of tempos and styles the genre has to offer, each performed with crushing perfection, and catchy choruses and memorable melodic hooks! Will go down well among fans of Bolt Thrower (R.I.P.) and some of the other Dutch death brigades I've had the pleasure of working with!"

God Dethroned will play two German release shows on the weekend of The World Ablaze's release and two Dutch shows the following weekend.

May

5 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete (with Lifeless, Visionary 666)

6 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage (with Revel In Flesh, Commander, Visionary 666)

12 - Lelystad, Netherlands - Poppodium (with Visionary 666, Disquiet)

13 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera (with Visionary 666, The Heritage)

God Dethroned live:

March

11 - Heidelberg, Germany - Deathfest

18 - Altenburg, Germany - 8. Indoorfestival

April

8 - Erica, Netherlands - Pitfest

August

10-12 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San Open Air

God Dethroned lineup:

Henri Sattler - vocals/guitars

Mike Ferguson - guitars

Jeroen Pomper - bass

Michiel van der Plicht - drums