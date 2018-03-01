GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT Debut "Epitaph" Music Video

Intense rock instrumentation, ethereal and emotional soundscapes by ambient instrumental band God Is An Astronaut await! Since forming 16 years ago, the Irish trio has reigned as one of the premier instrumental groups. Their new album will move you deeply.

“Epitaph” is the first single and the title track of God Is An Astronaut’s upcoming album, out on April 27th via Napalm Records. “Epitaph” sets the album's mood. There is pain and loss at work here, but not pain and loss that are given in to. Sparse piano motifs face energetic rhythm, shimmering guitar coatings, and eruptions of dense fury breathe life into a journey of melancholic longing.

God Is An Astronaut comments on the new video: “We wanted the video to capture the horror, overwhelming grief and the dark reality of an untimely death. The video features post mortem photography as it directly reflects the subject matter. This song touches on everything from childhood innocence (vulnerability) to the moment you are given the shocking news, to the aftermath that faces a family over a tragic loss.”

Watch the video below. Pre-order the new album here.

Epitaph tracklisting:

"Epitaph"

"Mortal Coil"

"Winter Dusk/Awakening"

"Seance Room"

"Komorebi"

"Medea"

"Oisín"

"Epitaph" video:

Teaser: