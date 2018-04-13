GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT Premier "Komorebi" Music Video

God Is An Astronaut have released a music video for "Komorebi", a track from the new album Epitaph, out April 27th via Napalm Records. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

Intense rock instrumentation, ethereal and emotional soundscapes by ambient instrumental band God Is An Astronaut await! Since forming 16 years ago, the Irish trio has reigned as one of the premier instrumental groups. Their new album will move you deeply.

Epitaph tracklisting:

"Epitaph"

"Mortal Coil"

"Winter Dusk/Awakening"

"Seance Room"

"Komorebi"

"Medea"

"Oisín"

"Komorebi" video:

"Epitaph" video:

Teaser: