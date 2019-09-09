GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT Release Live Video For "Seance Room"
September 9, 2019, an hour ago
God Is An Astronaut return with their new live video for “Seance Room”, off their latest release Epitaph. “Seance Room” takes the listener to a meaningful and special place where near and far blur and stars weep over tragedies. “Seance Room” represents the overall atmosphere of the band‘s music: soft, melancholic melodies with a surprising twist that will entrance the listener.
The live video for “Seance Room” was filmed at the legendary WDR Rockpalast. God Is An Astronaut joins a long list of bands, including well-known artists like Rammstein, Anthrax and Faith No More, that have been featured at Rockpalast so far.
The accompanying Epitaph tour kicks off September 12 in Brooklyn, NY, and runs through September 29 in Boston, MA. A complete list of dates can be found below.
The band cannot wait to hit North America: “We are delighted to bring our Epitaph-tour to the US and Canada, we hope you take this very rare occasion to come see us live.”
Dates:
September
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
14 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel
19 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
25 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
28 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club