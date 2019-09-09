GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT Release Live Video For "Seance Room"

God Is An Astronaut return with their new live video for “Seance Room”, off their latest release Epitaph. “Seance Room” takes the listener to a meaningful and special place where near and far blur and stars weep over tragedies. “Seance Room” represents the overall atmosphere of the band‘s music: soft, melancholic melodies with a surprising twist that will entrance the listener.

The live video for “Seance Room” was filmed at the legendary WDR Rockpalast. God Is An Astronaut joins a long list of bands, including well-known artists like Rammstein, Anthrax and Faith No More, that have been featured at Rockpalast so far.

The accompanying Epitaph tour kicks off September 12 in Brooklyn, NY, and runs through September 29 in Boston, MA. A complete list of dates can be found below.

The band cannot wait to hit North America: “We are delighted to bring our Epitaph-tour to the US and Canada, we hope you take this very rare occasion to come see us live.”

Dates:

September

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

14 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel

19 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

25 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

28 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club