GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT Streaming Epitaph Album Ahead Of Friday's Official Release

God Is An Astronaut are streaming their new album Epitaph ahead of it's official release this Friday, April 27th via Napalm Records. Listen to the album below, and pre-order here.

Intense rock instrumentation, ethereal and emotional soundscapes by ambient instrumental band God Is An Astronaut await! Since forming 16 years ago, the Irish trio has reigned as one of the premier instrumental groups. Their new album will move you deeply.

Epitaph tracklisting:

"Epitaph"

"Mortal Coil"

"Winter Dusk/Awakening"

"Seance Room"

"Komorebi"

"Medea"

"Oisín"

Album stream:

"Komorebi" video:

"Epitaph" video:

Teaser:

Catch God Is An Astronaut live all over Europe in April & May with special guests Xenon Field.

Tour dates:



April

28 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

29 - Cologne, Germany - Gebaude 9

30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

May

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

3 - Wien, Austria - Szene

4 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

5 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

6 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

7 - Rome, Italy - Orion

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

10 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

12 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

13 - Paris, France - Trabendo

14 - Colmar, France - Grillen

15 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Pandora

17 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

18 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand

20 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy