GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT Streaming Epitaph Album Ahead Of Friday's Official Release
April 23, 2018, 2 hours ago
God Is An Astronaut are streaming their new album Epitaph ahead of it's official release this Friday, April 27th via Napalm Records. Listen to the album below, and pre-order here.
Intense rock instrumentation, ethereal and emotional soundscapes by ambient instrumental band God Is An Astronaut await! Since forming 16 years ago, the Irish trio has reigned as one of the premier instrumental groups. Their new album will move you deeply.
Epitaph tracklisting:
"Epitaph"
"Mortal Coil"
"Winter Dusk/Awakening"
"Seance Room"
"Komorebi"
"Medea"
"Oisín"
Album stream:
"Komorebi" video:
"Epitaph" video:
Teaser:
Catch God Is An Astronaut live all over Europe in April & May with special guests Xenon Field.
Tour dates:
April
28 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
29 - Cologne, Germany - Gebaude 9
30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
May
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
3 - Wien, Austria - Szene
4 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
5 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
6 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
7 - Rome, Italy - Orion
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
10 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
12 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
13 - Paris, France - Trabendo
14 - Colmar, France - Grillen
15 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Pandora
17 - London, UK - Electric Brixton
18 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand
20 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy