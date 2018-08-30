GOD'S ARMY Featuring Former And Current Members Of HELLOWEEN, SCANNER And FIREWIND Gearing Up To Release New Album; Details Revealed

Rock/Metal dynamic act God's Army - featuring current and former members of Helloween, Scanner, Firewind, Outloud, Vivaldi Metal Project, Joe Stump's Tower Of Babel - will release their second full length album, Demoncracy, on October 12th via Rock Of Angels Records (ROAR). The album will be available as digipack CD and Black Vinyl (limited to 300 copies worldwide).

Demoncracy was mastered by Ade Emsley at Table Of Tone Mastering in London (Iron Maiden). The artwork and layout design was made by Anestis Goudas.

Digipack CD tracklisting:

"You Are You"

"Free Your Mind"

"Enemy Maker"

"Final Destination"

"Games Without Frontiers"

"The All Seeing Eye"

"Before The Fall"

"The Replicant"

"Heroes & Demons"

"My Way"

Black vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"You Are You"

"Free Your Mind"

"Enemy Maker"

"Final Destination"

"Games Without Frontiers"

"The All Seeing Eye"

Side B

"Before The Fall"

"The Replicant"

The album can be pre-ordered here.

God's Army is:

John ABC Smith – vocals / bass

Mark Cross – drums / backing vocals

Ian O´Sullivan – guitar / backing vocals

Eddie van Dahl – guitar