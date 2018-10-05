GOD'S ARMY Featuring Former And Current Members Of HELLOWEEN, SCANNER And FIREWIND Release “Before The Fall” Lyric Video

Rock/Metal band God’s Army featuring current and former members of Helloween, Scanner, Firewind, Outloud, Vivaldi Metal Project, Joe Stump’s Tower of Babel have released a new lyric video for “Before The Fall”, the track is taken from their upcoming second full length album ‘Demoncracy‘, out on October 12th via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.The album will be available as digipack CD and Black Vinyl (limited to 300 copies worldwide).

Demoncracy was mastered by Ade Emsley at Table Of Tone Mastering in London (Iron Maiden). The artwork and layout design was made by Anestis Goudas.

Digipack CD tracklisting:

"You Are You"

"Free Your Mind"

"Enemy Maker"

"Final Destination"

"Games Without Frontiers"

"The All Seeing Eye"

"Before The Fall"

"The Replicant"

"Heroes & Demons"

"My Way"

God's Army is:

John ABC Smith – vocals / bass

Mark Cross – drums / backing vocals

Ian O´Sullivan – guitar / backing vocals

Eddie van Dahl – guitar