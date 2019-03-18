Godfather Of Surf Guitar DICK DALE Passes At Age 81

According to The Irish Times, guitarist Dick Dale - the pioneer of surf rock known for his 1962 hit "Misirlou" - has died at age 81.

Born Richard Anthony Monsour in May 1937, Dale developed his distinctive sound by adding to instrumental rock influences from his Middle Eastern heritage, along with a “wet” reverb sound and his rapid alternative picking style.

His fifth single, 1961’s "Let’s Go Trippin'", is considered the first surf rock instrumental and has been credited with launching the early 1960s craze. The Beach Boys’ vocal surf pioneered the sound’s second wave.

"Misirlou"gained new popularity when director Quentin Tarantino used it in his 1994 film, Pulp Fiction.