GODHEAD MACHINERY Release “Praise The Flesh” Single, Lyric Video

Swedish unorthodox extreme metal Godhead Machinery released a first single "Praise The Flesh" from their upcoming album Ouroboros due out September 29th via Inverse Records.

Godhead Machinery was started by Kail during 2015 in the aftermath of his previous black metal band Misericordia, and after a lot of studies within religion and political structures that permeates this world.

Tracklisting:

“Ouroboros”

“The Plague”

“Tithe”

“A House Divided”

“Council Of Nicaea”

“Revelation”

“Praise The Flesh”

“Praise The Flesh” lyric video:

Lineup:

Robert "Kail" Karlsson - Guitars, Bass, FX and Vocals

Marcus "Somliga" Andersson - Drums

Session member:

David Engström - Brass