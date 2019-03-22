GODHEAD MACHINERY - Second Single From Aligned To The Grid Streaming

Swedish unorthodox black/death metal band Godhead Machinery is set to release their second album, Aligned To The Grid, on April 5th via Inverse Records. The official video for the album's second single, "Tithe II", can be viewed below.

The band has issued the following statement:

"'Tithe II' describes the tailor-made religious dynasty of corruption and the exploration of their mislead followers that allow leaders to revel in wealth and power in God's name.”

The Aligned To The Grid tracklist is as follows:

"Tithe II"

"Alpha"

"The Existential Strive"

"Call of the Banner"

"Defiant Silence"

"Hymns of the Wicked"

"Above a Legion of Equals"

"Impassive Atrocity"

"Illusion"

"Aligned To The Grid"

